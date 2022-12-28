Gqeberha's Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India on home soil.
Domingo quits Bangladesh coaching job
Image: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
Gqeberha's Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India on home soil.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed they had received the former Proteas coach’s resignation on Tuesday.
“He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect,” Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.
Yunus had hinted at a change.
“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test. “You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly-competitive team.
“We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.
“In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series.”
Domingo joined Bangladesh in September 2019 and was contracted until after the 2023 World Cup.
He won T20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, the country’s first-ever Test in New Zealand and ODI series in SA and at home against India.
