Green machine puts Proteas on Boxing Day canvas at MCG

Cameron Green celebrated a maiden five-wicket innings haul as Australia skittled South Africa for 189 before finishing 45 for one in reply at the end of day one of the second Test on Monday.

David Warner was 32 not out in his 100th Test, with Marnus Labuschagne on 5, and Australia trailing by 144 runs but well in control to the delight of a festive Boxing Day crowd of 64,876 at a sun-drenched Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Proteas, beaten by six wickets in two days in Brisbane and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, needed more from their batsmen after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field.

Instead, there were twin collapses either side of a doughty 112-run stand for the sixth wicket by all-rounder Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who each scored fifties.

Green triggered both collapses, dismissing No 3 Theunis de Bruyn for 12 as South Africa lost three wickets for two runs to be 58 for 4 before lunch.