Warriors chasing 4-Day pot of gold next year
EP team need to stand firm and fight after setbacks
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 25 December 2022
They may have delivered contrasting performances across formats this year, but the one thing that has remained constant in the Dafabet Warriors camp has been the positive brand of cricket they play.
As the 2021/2022 season came to an end earlier this year, the Warriors made their intentions clear by finishing the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series in second spot after starting the final round of matches with a chance to claim the crown...
Warriors chasing 4-Day pot of gold next year
EP team need to stand firm and fight after setbacks
They may have delivered contrasting performances across formats this year, but the one thing that has remained constant in the Dafabet Warriors camp has been the positive brand of cricket they play.
As the 2021/2022 season came to an end earlier this year, the Warriors made their intentions clear by finishing the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series in second spot after starting the final round of matches with a chance to claim the crown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer