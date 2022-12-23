×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

England recall Archer for South Africa ODI tour

By Reuters - 23 December 2022
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa early next year.
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the squad for three-match ODI series in South Africa early next year.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England have named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their 14-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series in South Africa next month while there is a first call-up in the 50-over format for in-form batsman Harry Brook.

Archer had been sidelined by an elbow problem but is fit again and hoping to push for a place in England’s Ashes Test series in June. He has not played ODIs since March 2021.

Archer has been signed by the Cape Town Indians T20 franchise and will play in the SA20 league from early January, though the competition will break for a little over a week so as not to clash with England’s tour.

Brook has been rewarded for his superb recent Test form in Pakistan, while opener Ben Duckett could play his first ODI since 2016.

England have also included seamer Reece Topley, who they hope will have recovered from an ankle injury in time to play.

The series will start in Bloemfontein on January 27 and finish in Kimberley on February 1.

Fixtures

1st ODI: January 27, Bloemfontein

2nd ODI: January 29, Bloemfontein

3rd ODI: February 1, Kimberley

England Squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read