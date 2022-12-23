Diego told me to just go out there and bat — Stubbs
By Amir Chetty - 23 December 2022
Dafabet Warriors middle-order destroyer Tristan Stubbs said the first drinks break of their innings was the calming effect he needed before going on to hit a maiden List-A century against the DP World Lions at St George’s Park on Wednesday.
Stubbs was in scintillating form as he struck a masterful 144 runs off just 126 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and six maximums, alongside a brilliant 116 from 121 by Diego Rosier, sharing in a monster 244-run stand to help their side post a commanding 348/5...
