×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Warriors victorious over log-leading Lions

Premium
22 December 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

 

Centuries by DP World Lions batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder were not enough to keep their unbeaten record in the CSA One-Day Cup intact after their defeat by 50 runs to the Dafabet Warriors on Wednesday. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read