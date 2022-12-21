Removing fear of failure has helped England, says coach McCullum

“He has identified that taking away that pressure and fear of failure allows the talent to come out.

“And what we have seen over the last seven to eight months is that skill and talent is not in question with this England side.”

That fearlessness is not limited to the pitch, however, with McCullum also showing some moxie on the sidelines.

After a shirt he had signed for a fan got stuck at the top of a chain-link fence on Monday, the 41-year-old head coach wasted no time in scaling the barrier to retrieve it before throwing it over the other side.

Before the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001.

McCullum said he was “incredibly proud” of the team. He also praised 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who became the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

“He's got a real future. He's been on the radar for English cricket.

“It took some courage from Stokes to thrust him into this side. The more we're willing to do that, the better for us.”