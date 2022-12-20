Warriors desperate to tame Lions at St George’s
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 20 December 2022
The Dafabet Warriors will be looking to restore an inkling of pride after a disastrous CSA One-Day Cup campaign when they host the DP World Lions at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
In their final match of the campaign, the Warriors host the unbeaten Lions in a contest that could determine whether the Eastern Province outfit end the 50-over competition in last spot on the table...
Warriors desperate to tame Lions at St George’s
The Dafabet Warriors will be looking to restore an inkling of pride after a disastrous CSA One-Day Cup campaign when they host the DP World Lions at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
In their final match of the campaign, the Warriors host the unbeaten Lions in a contest that could determine whether the Eastern Province outfit end the 50-over competition in last spot on the table...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer