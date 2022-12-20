×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Warriors desperate to tame Lions at St George’s

Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 20 December 2022

The Dafabet Warriors will be looking to restore an inkling of pride after a disastrous CSA One-Day Cup campaign when they host the DP World Lions at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

In their final match of the campaign, the Warriors host the unbeaten Lions in a contest that could determine whether the Eastern Province outfit end the 50-over competition in last spot on the table...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read