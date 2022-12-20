England complete historic first Test series whitewash in Pakistan

England's bold brand of cricket brought more accolades on Tuesday as they became the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with their eight-wicket victory in the third and final match in Karachi.

The tourists, having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings, comfortably chased a target of 167 to bring up their third straight victory in the series after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Before the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001.