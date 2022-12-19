Warriors crushed by spirited Rocks fightback
A gritty half-century stand by Gbets Rocks lower-order batsmen Shaun von Berg and Hardus Viljoen was the driving force behind their two-wicket victory over the Dafabet Warriors in a CSA One Day Cup clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
A quick-fire 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Von Berg (58 not out in 39) and Viljoen (40 off 20) wrested control of the match in favour of the Boland side and left the home team with just one win from six matches in the competition...
Warriors crushed by spirited Rocks fightback
Sports reporter
A gritty half-century stand by Gbets Rocks lower-order batsmen Shaun von Berg and Hardus Viljoen was the driving force behind their two-wicket victory over the Dafabet Warriors in a CSA One Day Cup clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
A quick-fire 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Von Berg (58 not out in 39) and Viljoen (40 off 20) wrested control of the match in favour of the Boland side and left the home team with just one win from six matches in the competition...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer