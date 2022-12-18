×

Cricket

Australia bowled out for 218, hold 66-run lead against South Africa

By Reuters - 18 December 2022
Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa is clean bowled by Mitchell Starc of Australia who celebrates taking his 300th Test Wicket during day two of the First Test match between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba on December 18, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Image: Bradley Kanaris

Australia were bowled out for 218 before lunch on day two of the first test against South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday, in reply to the Proteas' first innings total of 152.

Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first of three tests against the tourists.

