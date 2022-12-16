Mnyaka fired up for crunch game against Dolphins
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 16 December 2022
Dafabet Warriors left-arm seamer Akhona Mnyaka believes their first win against the Six Gun Grill Western Province was important for them as they look to resurrect their CSA One Day Cup campaign.
The young fast bowler was in a wicket-taking mood at St George’s Park on Wednesday, earning himself the player of the match award after taking three wickets while conceding just 20 runs in eight overs to help his side restrict the table toppers to 115 all out...
Mnyaka fired up for crunch game against Dolphins
Dafabet Warriors left-arm seamer Akhona Mnyaka believes their first win against the Six Gun Grill Western Province was important for them as they look to resurrect their CSA One Day Cup campaign.
The young fast bowler was in a wicket-taking mood at St George’s Park on Wednesday, earning himself the player of the match award after taking three wickets while conceding just 20 runs in eight overs to help his side restrict the table toppers to 115 all out...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer