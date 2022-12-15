Proteas up for fight — Maketa

The Proteas will fight fire with fire in the first Test against Australia which begins in Brisbane on Saturday (2.30am SA time), interim coach Malibongwe Maketa says.
With the fierce rivalry between the Proteas and Australia well documented, Maketa said both he and his charges were up for the challenge and were relishing the prospect of going toe-to-toe at The Gabba with the current leaders of the World Test Championship.
“We always fight fire with fire,” Maketa said.
“It doesn’t take much for our guys to step up when need be.
“I think we saw that when they [the Proteas] were at home [against Australia].
“We cannot control what Australia does.
“The only thing we can control is how we go about our business and for us it is making sure we can execute to the best of our abilities from ball one.”
The former Warriors coach firmly said they had the necessary firepower to deal with the challenge posed by the Australian batsmen.
“I do believe we have enough in terms of our attack to take 20 wickets, and for me, Test cricket really boils down to who can get those 20 wickets.
“So, I think the ball will play a major role in deciding which way the series goes,” Maketa said.
He said they were close to making a final decision on the starting XI, but would make a few more assessments of the pitch and conditions before the final call was made.
With the bulk of the hard lifting to be done by the batsmen, by way of scoring runs, Maketa was adamant that the priority was on taking wickets.
“Pitches that we have played on in the past have been a big challenge in terms of offering pace, bounce and seam, judging by the nets, but obviously we don’t play in the nets, it is a truer, more consistent bounce.
“So, we are going to have to back our batters to score the runs and our bowlers to take the 20 wickets.”
Without a recognised batting all-rounder, Maketa said the management had challenged the bowlers to contribute with the bat and that was a space they were growing in all the time.
Asked specifically about Warriors left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and his suitability in the role, the Proteas mentor said Jansen was an exciting prospect.
“We are growing him in terms of his all-round ability.
“He has the ability to do something special with the bat, but that is still a work in progress.
“We know he is capable of being a part of two 50 partnerships.
“If you look at how we have played in the past, our bowlers have allowed us to get into good positions by helping to score 350-360, so partnerships are key for us.
“So, the bowlers know their roles with the top-order batsmen, and it has worked well for us.”
Proteas up for fight — Maketa
