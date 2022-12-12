SA quicks must strike early — Langeveldt

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success Down Under.
The former SA swing bowler knows landing early psychological blows with the ball will be key as they head into the start of the three-match Test series against Australia on Saturday.
The Proteas wrapped up their four-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI, ending in a stalemate after the hosts finished the match with 184/6 in their second innings on the final day of the contest on Monday.
Langeveldt said it had been a good outing for all the players.
“The guys managed to get in their workloads, spend some time on their feet in the field as well as spend some valuable time batting in the middle,” he said.
But he said they were particularly chuffed with the shifts put in by the fast bowlers, who had managed to find the fuller lengths they have been wanting to hit.
Langeveldt said the new ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did particularly well, taking early wickets, and hopes they can replicate that at the Gabba starting Saturday.
“KG [Rabada] has had a good season for us so far, Lungi has always been someone who can swing the ball, and sometimes if there are conditions overhead it could swing.
“In Brisbane they also leave a bit of grass on the wicket to start the game off, so that could play in our favour on day one or two.
“Our lengths were the key, we were a lot fuller; if you bowl short, it looks good but it won’t bring you any rewards,” he said.
Langeveldt said Rabada and Ngidi were different players with their own set of skills and that conditions at the first Test venue would most likely dictate their final team selection
“It is a hard decision to make, you are always looking for an extra batter, and it is also nice to have an extra all-rounder.
“But in Australia, you need to take 20 wickets if you want to win.
“But, in saying that, runs on the board are also important.
“At the moment we don’t have that part-time bowler in our team, that batter who can bowl a few overs, so we don’t have that luxury, while Australia does in the form of Cameron Green, and it makes a difference,” he said.
Speaking about Gerald Coetzee, who took three wickets in the first innings of his debut match in Australian conditions, Langeveldt said he was excited to see what he had to offer at a higher level.
“I’ve only previously seen him on television, and I have seen him bowling in the nets, so to see him bowl live with his aggression and pace was exciting.
“He is a 22-year-old quick bowler who can step up and bowl 140km/h-plus, with one or two balls clocking 150km/h.
“I am not sure how accurate the speed gun was, but it is exciting times for SA cricket to see youngsters coming through the ranks,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
