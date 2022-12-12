Hazlewood ruled out of first SA Test, Cummins likely

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series-opening Test against SA starting on Saturday as he continues to recover from a side strain, but captain Pat Cummins is likely to return from a quadriceps injury.
Both the quicks missed the second Test against West Indies, which Australia won by 419 runs at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to sweep the two-match series 2-0.
Selectors omitted Hazlewood from a 14-man squad named on Monday for the Gabba Test against the Proteas while adding uncapped Western Australia seamer Lance Morris as injury cover.
“Pat continues to improve, bowled with freedom on Saturday and appears likely to play this match though Josh will need more time,” selectors chairman George Bailey said in a statement.
In the absence of Hazlewood and Cummins, Michael Neser and Scott Boland took eight wickets between them in Adelaide, where Steve Smith captained the side.
“Michael bowled superbly in Adelaide, as did Scott,” said Bailey.
“We were impressed as always with their performances that backed up what they have achieved in the past.”
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
• India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first of two Tests this month against Bangladesh, the board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.
Rohit did not play in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his thumb sustained while fielding in the previous game.
Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace Rohit in the team for the first Test.
Fast bowler Mohammad Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are missing the Test series due to injuries and will be replaced by Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar.
KL Rahul will captain the side and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been added to the squad.
India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (v-capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat. — Reuters
Hazlewood ruled out of first SA Test, Cummins likely
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
