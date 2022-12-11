Warriors crash to third consecutive defeat
Knights’ middle-order tough it out for five-wicket win
An industrious fifth-wicket century partnership in the Knights’ middle-order was enough to condemn the Dafabet Warriors to a five-wicket defeat with three overs to spare in their CSA One-Day Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
It was the Warriors’ third loss in as many matches and they will need to pick up their game if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs...
Warriors crash to third consecutive defeat
Knights’ middle-order tough it out for five-wicket win
Sports reporter
An industrious fifth-wicket century partnership in the Knights’ middle-order was enough to condemn the Dafabet Warriors to a five-wicket defeat with three overs to spare in their CSA One-Day Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
It was the Warriors’ third loss in as many matches and they will need to pick up their game if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer