De Bruyn, Van der Dussen find form in Australia

Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes if the Proteas want to be successful in Australia, they will need to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them both mentally and physically when they clash in the first Test in Brisbane starting on Saturday.
SA finished the third day of their four-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI on 304 for eight declared, to establish a huge 425-run lead heading into the final day.
De Bruyn, who last played a Test match for SA in 2019, was the perfect foil for the returning Rassie van der Dussen, who narrowly missed out on a century when he top-scored in the second innings with a dogged 95 off 184 deliveries.
Middle-order batsman De Bruyn was not far off as he struck 88 at better than a run a ball, the tourists calling the declaration after the fall of Keshav Maharaj shortly before the close of the third day.
De Bruyn says he has matured since that last Test against India in October 2019 and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.
“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion.
“As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail was playing a Test series Down Under.
“It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks, it is the same for us as cricketers,” he said.
The Titans player said previous tour successes had been great from a motivational point of view, and the only way this current group could be a part of that history was to face the challenge head-on.
“When I started playing at the age of 24, our team was pretty strong at the time.
“It was the first time I had been the 12th man, and you would come in and fill a position when someone has to miss out.
“So you are playing at Lord’s, and instead of playing for the enjoyment of the occasion, you are more concerned about making runs so you can play the next Test,” De Bruyn said.
The right-hander knows the Australians will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels SA will enjoy the challenge and give as good as they get.
“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced — perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game, they have succeeded and failed, and have been through that roller coaster and understand what it is all about,” he said.
