×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Warriors aim to get back to winning ways

After two losses in CSA One-Day Cup campaign, Gqeberha-based side looking to put things right against Knights in Bloemfontein

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 10 December 2022

The Dafabet Warriors will look to get their CSA One-Day Cup campaign heading in the right direction in their round-three clash against the Itec Knights in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Having started the tournament with two narrow losses against the Momentum Multiply Titans and the North West Dragons, the Eastern Province outfit will be hoping the third time’s the charm as they go in search of their first points in this season’s 50-over competition...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read