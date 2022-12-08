Batsmen can expect fierce bowling from both attacks, says Van der Dussen

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes it will be a fierce battle where the men wielding the willow on both sides will have their work cut out for them in the three-Test cricket series against Australia in December.
The right-hander was speaking ahead of their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Allan Border Field which got under way on Friday.
Playing in arguably some of the best batting conditions in the world, Van der Dussen said he was looking forward to the experience after last playing Test cricket in English conditions, which are historically quite difficult for batting.
“People have been quite critical of our batting unit in the last two years and it was very tough in England, but if you look at all the conditions we have batted in over the last 18-24 months, they have been pretty tough,” Van der Dussen said.
“The numbers tell that story.
“We have guys averaging in the 30s, while other players are averaging 50s and 60s, and then people compare the two without taking the conditions into account.
“We are sitting second in the World Test Championship at the moment, which tells you the cricket we have been playing is sufficient to get us there.”
While there was still an emphasis on individual accolades when making half-centuries or hundreds, Van der Dussen said the most important thing was to bat as a unit with the aim of getting the team over the line.
Armed with talented batsmen with bags of experience at the domestic level but little or no knowledge of international red-ball cricket, Van der Dussen said he did not see that has a hindrance to their chances of doing well.
“The make-up of the squad, especially the batters, are guys who have been in the domestic structure for a very long time,” he said.
“I know that our first-class structure in SA is difficult, so to spend 10-plus years in that structure, you do develop, obviously as a player, but also on the mental side of it.
“If you look at the batters in the squad, it is guys who are resilient, who know their game and have been around the block in terms of first-class cricket.
“The key for us will be to transfer that to a Test level.
“A lot of the guys have had Test experience, a few of them one or two Tests, so they have had that taste of playing away against world-class teams.
“So it will come down to drawing on the experience and skills we have acquired over the last 10 to 15 years when we get out in the middle.”
