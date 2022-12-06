Tour match gives SA precious time in middle ahead of Aussie Tests — Maketa

Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa will use this week’s four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI to fit the final pieces of his selection puzzle together ahead of the Test series.
The match, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane starting on Friday, is followed by three Tests — at The Gabba in Brisbane (December 17), the MCG in Melbourne (December 26) and the SCG in Sydney starting on January 4.
The Tests will be crucial in terms of the World Test Championship standings, as both sides look to cement their place at the top of the table.
The Proteas have got some tough training sessions under their belts and Maketa says the tour match will offer him the opportunity to give his players time out in the middle.
“It will work in our favour in that we want to give all the batsmen a chance to bat, and we can also monitor our bowlers, having gone hard for the first three days that we have been here.
“It is an important match for us. Luckily some of our guys are coming off good performances at home but getting here and being exposed to the wickets will be crucial for us,” Maketa told a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Asked how fast-bowling debutant Gerald Coetzee had fitted in, Maketa said the young seamer was excited and had settled in well.
“He has impressed a lot of the guys in the squad who may not have seen much of him, so as a collective, we are quite excited by what he brings to the group.
“I am always grateful to see a young player coming into the squad who is willing to learn, willing to try different things, so we are very excited about what he is bringing, and having spoken to him, he also seems excited, looking forward to the opportunity that he has been given,” the former SA A coach said.
Maketa was confident the players who were part of the underperforming World Cup T20 squad had laid those demons to rest.
“Since we arrived here, our focus has been on how we will go about winning the series, and the players who were here during the World Cup have contributed in many senses in terms of conditions, albeit T20 conditions.
“Test cricket brings different pressures, so I think the mental switch has definitely happened — and earlier than we expected in terms of the energies we have received from them,” he said.
Maketa said though T20 cricket had taken the world by storm, a winning team was what drew fans back to the grounds to watch their favourite players in action, regardless of the format.
He was responding to a question on whether there was pressure on teams to play the game — especially the longest format — in a similarly aggressive fashion to the approach adopted by England over the past few months.
“For us, it is really about going out there and winning. We know that back home, people will support a winning team.
“Obviously, we want to play good, attractive cricket, brave cricket, but Test cricket is played over five days, so we want to make sure that we can still be competitive in the last session of the fifth day.”
HeraldLIVE
Tour match gives SA precious time in middle ahead of Aussie Tests — Maketa
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
