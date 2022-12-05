Warriors captain Rosier not alarmed by opening losses
Eastern Province side yet to open account in CSA One-Day Cup campaign
Dafabet Warriors captain Diego Rosier believes his side has continuously shown tremendous fighting spirit despite ending on the wrong side of their first two encounters of the season’s CSA One-Day Cup.
The Eastern Province outfit is yet to open their account in this year’s competition, after an agonisingly close two-run defeat in their opener against the North West Dragons, having been set a target of 285 to chase under lights in Potchefstroom last Friday. ..
Warriors captain Rosier not alarmed by opening losses
Eastern Province side yet to open account in CSA One-Day Cup campaign
Sports reporter
Dafabet Warriors captain Diego Rosier believes his side has continuously shown tremendous fighting spirit despite ending on the wrong side of their first two encounters of the season’s CSA One-Day Cup.
The Eastern Province outfit is yet to open their account in this year’s competition, after an agonisingly close two-run defeat in their opener against the North West Dragons, having been set a target of 285 to chase under lights in Potchefstroom last Friday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer