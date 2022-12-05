×

Cricket

Warriors captain Rosier not alarmed by opening losses

Eastern Province side yet to open account in CSA One-Day Cup campaign

05 December 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Dafabet Warriors captain Diego Rosier believes his side has continuously shown tremendous fighting spirit despite ending on the wrong side of their first two encounters of the season’s CSA One-Day Cup. 

The Eastern Province outfit is yet to open their account in this year’s competition, after an agonisingly close two-run defeat in their opener against the North West Dragons, having been set a target of 285 to chase under lights in Potchefstroom last Friday.  ..

