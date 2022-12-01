An important focus area for the Warriors in the CSA One-Day Cup will be to elevate their fielding when they open the campaign against the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom on Friday (1pm), coach Robin Peterson says.
The EP outfit, who are off the back of three consecutive CSA 4-Day Franchise series wins, will be looking to take a similar positive energy into the 50-over format.
The green-and-black army will spend three weeks on the road, with the Dragons clash followed by trips to Tshwane and Bloemfontein to take on the Titans on Sunday December 4, and the Knights a week later, before returning to St George’s Park to host Western Province on December 14.
“Maybe there are still a few different strategic positions in the batting line-up, but other than that the guys are ready to go,” Peterson said on Thursday.
“There will be a bigger focus on our fielding this year, finding ways in which we can improve and just get out of the blocks quicker.”
He also noted the effect good results could have on the dressing room.
“It is just a new format, which doesn’t mean that whatever you did in previous formats means nothing,” Peterson said.
“It is always important to start [a competition] well.
“Our first three games are away, which will be a bit challenging.
“Our aim is to take maximum points from those games, and then assess where we are at the halfway point of the competition, to identify what will be required going forward.”
With the exception of Glenton Stuurman, who is recovering from an abdominal strain, and Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, who are heading to Australia for a three-match Test series starting later in December, Peterson will have a full squad of players from which to select.
HeraldLIVE
Warriors aim to sharpen their fielding
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
