Captain Pat Cummins said there are “no cowards” in the Australia cricket team and that the players had not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer's inflammatory comments.
Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.
He later denied reports of a rift with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them.
“There are no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever,” Cummins said.
“I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team. I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards.
“I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, how we've played, and how we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high.”
Cummins added that it would be good to see Langer again during the West Indies Test, with the former coach set to be part of the Seven Network's commentary team. — Reuters
'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
