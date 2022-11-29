Smuts confident Orange Army have tools for success in SA20
Dolphins all-rounder returns to place he called home for 15 seasons, this time in colours of Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 29 November 2022
Former Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts is confident the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have the team to cause a few upsets if things click for them in the SA20.
Smuts, 34, left Gqeberha for the Dolphins for the 2022/2023 season but will return to his spiritual home when he turns out for the Orange Army in the inaugural SA20 in January next year...
Smuts confident Orange Army have tools for success in SA20
Dolphins all-rounder returns to place he called home for 15 seasons, this time in colours of Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Former Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts is confident the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have the team to cause a few upsets if things click for them in the SA20.
Smuts, 34, left Gqeberha for the Dolphins for the 2022/2023 season but will return to his spiritual home when he turns out for the Orange Army in the inaugural SA20 in January next year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer