Facing twin brother was special moment, Jansen says
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 28 November 2022
Proteas pace bowler Marco Jansen says playing against identical twin brother Duan in a professional match for the first time is a memory he will treasure.
Jansen, who played for the Dafabet Warriors in their emphatic victory over the North West Dragons at the weekend, had his first taste of red-ball cricket since the Proteas tour of England earlier in 2022. ..
Facing twin brother was special moment, Jansen says
Proteas pace bowler Marco Jansen says playing against identical twin brother Duan in a professional match for the first time is a memory he will treasure.
Jansen, who played for the Dafabet Warriors in their emphatic victory over the North West Dragons at the weekend, had his first taste of red-ball cricket since the Proteas tour of England earlier in 2022. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer