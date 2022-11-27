×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Second pleased as clinical Warriors make it three out of three

Premium
27 November 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Dafabet Warriors captain Rudi Second believes the team’s commanding victory over the North West Dragons was their most well-rounded performance in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series this season. 

The Eastern Province outfit claimed their third win on the bounce in this season’s red ball competition on Saturday, storming to a 239-run victory against their opponents within three days at St George’s Park...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read