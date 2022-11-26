Warriors end day two with huge lead over Dragons
Half centuries by Matthew Breetzke and Jordan Hermann take home side to 150-3 at stumps
The Dafabet Warriors stretched their lead beyond 400 runs thanks to a superb 119-run third-wicket partnership by Jordan Hermann and Matthew Breetzke on day two of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash in Gqeberha on Friday.
The Warriors lost three wickets in the final session, but weathered the storm to end the day on 150-3 after 47 overs, with Breetzke (69 runs off 106 balls) and Rudi Second (7 off 34) not out and a lead of 415 runs...
Sports reporter
