Warriors in control on day one against Dragons

A sparkling 175-run fifth-wicket partnership between Matthew Breetzke and Diego Rosier put the Dafabet Warriors in control on day one of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 clash against the North West Dragons at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Breetzke batted patiently alongside Rosier as both men went past the half-century mark, as Breetzke sits just three runs away from his fourth first-class century, while Rosier made 80 off 136 before being dismissed shortly before the close of play.
When stumps were drawn, the home side finished on 339 for the loss of five wickets, with Breetzke on 97 runs off 208 deliveries and Marco Jansen (6 off 10) still at the crease.
Winning the toss, the Dragons sent the home side in to bat and they looked set for a decent opening partnership as Jordan Hermann and the incoming Kyle Jacobs raced to 68.
Hermann climbed into the Dragons bowlers, striking nine boundaries on his way to 48 off 41, but the left-hander was the first wicket to fall in the morning session when taking a single.
He was a bit too casual in grounding his bat and was swiftly run out by Heino Kuhn in the 14th over.
Lesiba Ngoepe and Jacobs combined to take the Warriors past 100, putting on 53 to take the hosts to lunch on 121 after 32 overs.
The Dragons returned from the break and picked up two quick wickets for the addition of just 20 runs.
Ngoepe (32) had his off-stump uprooted by Renaldo Meyer in the 39th over, breaking a 73-run partnership between him and Jacobs.
Meyer struck two overs later when Jacobs top-edged a delivery, which was comfortably caught by Lesego Senokwane as the Warriors slipped to 145 for three.
Captain Rudi Second and Breetzke took the home side past 150, but Second could only add six runs to the total before he was caught behind by Nicky van der Bergh off Duan Jansen.
Rosier and Breetzke then steadied the ship with a 31-run partnership to take their side to tea on 187/4.
The two took the score past 200 while also bringing up the 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
They continued to frustrate the Dragons’ attack as Breetzke went past 50 for the 11th time in first-class cricket.
The Warriors went to 253 thanks to Breetzke’s fifth boundary of the innings, before Rosier struck his third a few balls later to bring up the 100-run partnership after the Dragons had taken the second new ball.
Breetzke struck two boundaries in the 91st over to bring up 301, and he found the boundary again in the following over to take the partnership past 150.
Senuran Muthusamy struck late in the day when he had Rosier caught by first slip Wesley Marshall, breaking the 175-run fifth wicket stand with the score on 332.
HeraldLIVE
Warriors in control on day one against Dragons
Home side sitting comfortably on 339/5 at close of play in CSA 4-Day Series in Gqeberha
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
