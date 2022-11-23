×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Unbeaten Warriors must score big first-innings runs — Peterson

Team have yet to display their true potential, says coach before encounter with Dragons

Premium
23 November 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

They may have picked up back-to-back wins to start off their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 campaign, but Dafabet Warriors head coach Robin Peterson is still not convinced his side have played their best cricket.

The side claimed a come-from-behind seven-wicket victory against the Gbets Rocks in their Paarl opener, before another special performance against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, where they came out victorious by 69 runs on the final day in Gqeberha on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read