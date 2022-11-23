Stuurman vows to come back stronger
Right-arm quick withdrawn from Proteas’ travelling squad after sustaining abdominal strain
Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Glenton Stuurman has vowed to come back fitter and stronger after picking up an abdominal strain that resulted in him being withdrawn from the Proteas Test tour of Australia next month.
Stuurman picked up the injury in the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Gqeberha last week. He bowled just 10 overs in the first innings before leaving the field. ..
Stuurman vows to come back stronger
Right-arm quick withdrawn from Proteas’ travelling squad after sustaining abdominal strain
Sports reporter
Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Glenton Stuurman has vowed to come back fitter and stronger after picking up an abdominal strain that resulted in him being withdrawn from the Proteas Test tour of Australia next month.
Stuurman picked up the injury in the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Gqeberha last week. He bowled just 10 overs in the first innings before leaving the field. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer