Cricket

Stuurman vows to come back stronger

Right-arm quick withdrawn from Proteas’ travelling squad after sustaining abdominal strain

Premium
23 November 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Glenton Stuurman has vowed to come back fitter and stronger after picking up an abdominal strain that resulted in him being withdrawn from the Proteas Test tour of Australia next month. 

Stuurman picked up the injury in the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Gqeberha last week. He bowled just 10 overs in the first innings before leaving the field. ..

