Former coach Langer tears into 'cowards' on Australia team

Former Australia coach Justin Langer has reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style.
In an interview with News Corp media former Test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.
In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style.
“Everyone was being nice to my face but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids’ lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers,” Langer said.
“A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'.
“Because what do you mean 'a source says'? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.
“I hate that.”
Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the Cricket Australia board.
Langer said he had changed his coaching style after feedback from former Test captain Tim Paine, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Paine's successor Pat Cummins.
Therefore, he said, it was hard for him to accept the short-term offer in the wake of the T20 World Cup triumph and the 4-0 Ashes win.
“We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching more and I’ve still got sacked,” said Langer.
“That's the hardest thing.”
• New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been released from his national contract after being omitted from the squad for the India T20 series, heralding the end of the veteran batsman's international career.
New Zealand's top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one-day cricket, 36-year-old Guptill has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.
Guptill said he would still make himself available for New Zealand selection but was “realistic enough” to understand the need to consider his playing options.
“I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities and I also get to spend more time with my family — which is important,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement on Wednesday.
NZC said it made it clear to Guptill that preference in selections would continue to be given to players with national or domestic contracts.
Guptill is the third Black Caps player to ask for a release from his contract in recent months, with fast bowling teammate Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also opting to pursue other opportunities.
NZC boss David White said he was comfortable with the existing contract and selection system.
“We understand Martin’s position,” White said.
“Martin's been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.” — Reuters
Former coach Langer tears into 'cowards' on Australia team
Image: JACOB KING / GETTY IMAGES
Former Australia coach Justin Langer has reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style.
In an interview with News Corp media former Test opener Langer also said he felt hard done by when governing body Cricket Australia declined to offer him a long-term contract extension after the team's first Twenty20 World Cup title last year and a thumping victory in the Ashes.
In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year a slew of media reports, citing team sources, alleged discontent in the dressing room due to his coaching style.
“Everyone was being nice to my face but I was reading about this stuff and half of it, I swear to God and on my kids’ lives, I could not believe that is what was making the papers,” Langer said.
“A lot of journalists use the word 'source'. I would say, change that word to 'coward'.
“Because what do you mean 'a source says'? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.
“I hate that.”
Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the Cricket Australia board.
Langer said he had changed his coaching style after feedback from former Test captain Tim Paine, white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and Paine's successor Pat Cummins.
Therefore, he said, it was hard for him to accept the short-term offer in the wake of the T20 World Cup triumph and the 4-0 Ashes win.
“We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching more and I’ve still got sacked,” said Langer.
“That's the hardest thing.”
• New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been released from his national contract after being omitted from the squad for the India T20 series, heralding the end of the veteran batsman's international career.
New Zealand's top run-scorer in T20 and third-highest in one-day cricket, 36-year-old Guptill has been out of favour with selectors who opted for rising star Finn Allen against India and at the recent World Cup in Australia.
Guptill said he would still make himself available for New Zealand selection but was “realistic enough” to understand the need to consider his playing options.
“I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities and I also get to spend more time with my family — which is important,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement on Wednesday.
NZC said it made it clear to Guptill that preference in selections would continue to be given to players with national or domestic contracts.
Guptill is the third Black Caps player to ask for a release from his contract in recent months, with fast bowling teammate Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also opting to pursue other opportunities.
NZC boss David White said he was comfortable with the existing contract and selection system.
“We understand Martin’s position,” White said.
“Martin's been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer