Swanepoel plays every game as if it’s his last
Warriors seamer Beyers Swanepoel says playing every game like it is his last is what keeps his fire for cricket burning bright.
The 24-year-old all-rounder was impressive with the ball in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series win over the Dolphins at the weekend, claiming four second-innings wickets to finish the match with figures of 7/81...
Swanepoel plays every game as if it’s his last
Sports reporter
Warriors seamer Beyers Swanepoel says playing every game like it is his last is what keeps his fire for cricket burning bright.
The 24-year-old all-rounder was impressive with the ball in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series win over the Dolphins at the weekend, claiming four second-innings wickets to finish the match with figures of 7/81...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer