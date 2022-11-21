×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Swanepoel plays every game as if it’s his last

Premium
21 November 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Warriors seamer Beyers Swanepoel says playing every game like it is his last is what keeps his fire for cricket burning bright.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was impressive with the ball in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series win over the Dolphins at the weekend, claiming four second-innings wickets to finish the match with figures of 7/81...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dawn Humphries
DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour

Most Read