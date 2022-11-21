Proteas to use Diamond League for World Cup preparations

SPAR Proteas head coach Norma Plummer will use the Diamond Challenge as part of the team’s preparation for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July.
The Proteas will compete in the three-country tournament which starts at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall on Tuesday and finishes on Saturday.
SA will host Scotland and Zimbabwe, after the withdrawal of Malawi.
Plummer returns as SA’s coach, having previously held the position from 2016 to 2019.
The Australian-born coach takes over as on-court technical and tactical coach in the build-up to the Netball World Cup.
“I am pleased to be back and seeing some faces I haven’t seen in a while,” Plummer said.
“I haven’t had the team since 2019, so things have changed, players have retired and we’ve had new faces within the group of 15 that we’ve selected.
“This opportunity is going to be great as part of a build-up to our quad series in January so that I can look at the depth of players, how they handle pressure and also combinations of what the final 12 will be.
“Certainly things have changed since I left previously, with all the full-time and part-time athletes at the academy down in Stellenbosch and these are the sort of things that will help develop our players.
“The depth in SA is growing, it just needs to be given the opportunity to be trained well in the daily environment to know what is expected to be at the top.
“So I am looking forward to the games and certainly looking forward to seeing Scotland in action or Zimbabwe for that matter.
“I am really looking forward to what we can get out of the team as far as our final 12 selection.”
Proteas captain Bongi Msomi said the players were pleased to have Plummer back in the frame.
The team recently returned from Potchefstroom where they camped as part of their preparation for the SPAR Diamond League competition.
“Potch was really good, we had our fitness testing which helped us all see where we are in terms of fitness.
“I think at this stage we don’t have options but to just go on court and set the standard at training, which I think we have been doing well,” Msomi said.
“With Norma coming in, I guess everyone knows that work has to be done.
“She expects that from us and I have to say the group is really just switched on — everybody wants to do their best.
“If you can speak about a group that could adapt and move on, it’s the SPAR Proteas squad.
“At this point, I am really pleased with where we are.
“This is another opportunity for us to just get out and improve.
“We know the bigger picture is the World Cup.”
Plummer said star player Karla Pretorius was not ready to join the squad but would be available for the Quad Series.
SA will play Scotland in the opening fixture of the tournament on Tuesday before meeting Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
