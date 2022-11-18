Dolphins hold slight edge over Warriors after day one

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins rallied to gain a slight edge over the Dafabet Warriors as they ended day one on 151 with five wickets down in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash at St George’s Park on Thursday.
At the close of play, the Dolphins were still 15 runs behind the first innings target, Jason Smith (44 runs off 111 balls) and Andile Phehlukwayo (16 off 77) still at the crease.
Earlier, Jordan Hermann top-scored for the home side with 51 runs off 83 balls, hitting just six boundaries and two sixes as the Warriors were 166 all out in 49.2 overs after they won the toss and chose to bat.
In defence of their first innings score, Beyers Swanepoel struck the first blow when he had Grant Roelofsen caught by Matthew Breetzke for nine runs, before fellow opener Sarel Erwee (11) fell 16 runs later, caught by Hermann off Ziyaad Abrahams shortly after the tea break.
Tshepang Dithole (4) was the first to go, caught by Lesiba Ngoepe off Wihan Lubbe, followed by Khaya Zondo (15), caught by Diego Rosier off Tsepo Ndwandwa with the score on 68.
Marques Ackerman, who hit five boundaries in the 68 deliveries he faced, fell two runs short of a 23rd half-century, caught by Lubbe, for Mthiwekhaya Nabe’s first wicket.
Hermann and fast bowler Glenton Stuurman (37 off 42) were the only batsmen to make significant contributions with the bat, as no other Warriors batter scored above 20 runs
They lost opener Lubbe (13), caught at first slip by Ackerman off Eathan Bosch before Ottneil Baartman dismissed Ngoepe (15) and Daryn Dupavillon took care of Breetzke (10), both caught by Dolphins wicketkeeper Dithole with the score on 73.
Baartman struck again shortly before lunch, claiming the wicket of the in-form Hermann for a well-played 51 to end the first session on 96/4.
The Dolphins wasted no time after the lunch break as they took two more wickets for the addition of 31 runs when Rosier became Baartman’s third victim, trapped leg before wicket for two runs before Swanepoel (18) was bowled by Dupavillon to leave them on 123/6.
When captain Rudi Second fell for 16 off 47, caught by Dithole off Bosch, with the score on 149 and seven wickets down, the writing looked on the wall for the home side, as they lost their final three wickets for the addition of just 17 runs.
Bosch claimed his third wicket when he dismissed Stuurman (37) before Oridille Modimokoane wrapped up the tail when both Nabe (2) and Ndwandwa (0), were caught by Ackerman.
Baartman and Bosch shared six wickets for 57 runs, while Dupavillon and Modimokoane claimed two each.
Dolphins hold slight edge over Warriors after day one
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/ GALLO IMAGES
