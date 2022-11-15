Martin Guptill's chances of playing a fourth 50-over World Cup have dimmed, with the opener dropped from New Zealand's white-ball squad to play India.
New Zealand's Guptill dropped for India white-ball series
Image: PAUL CHILDS / REUTERS
Martin Guptill's chances of playing a fourth 50-over World Cup have dimmed, with the opener dropped from New Zealand's white-ball squad to play India.
The 36-year-old batsman was a member of the Black Caps' recent T20 World Cup squad in Australia but did not play a game as selectors opted for rising star Finn Allen to open with Devon Conway.
“The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out — that's just the nature of high-performance sport,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.
“With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we're keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India.”
New Zealand host fellow T20 World Cup semi-finalists India in three T20s starting in Wellington on Friday.
The teams then play three ODI matches from Nov. 25.
Pace spearhead Trent Boult has been omitted from the white-ball squad a few months after being released from his national contract.
Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Adam Milne fill the pace bowling ranks.
“When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here,” Stead said.
Fast bowlers Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson were not considered for selection due to back injuries.
New Zealand were runners-up to England at the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
India host the next one in October/November of 2023.
Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
• England are hoping Ben Stokes might reconsider his retirement from one-day internationals and help the team defend their 50-over World Cup title next year.
The talismanic all-rounder, who batted England to victory in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday, retired from one-day cricket in July, citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all formats.
England coach Matthew Mott said Test captain Stokes would be welcomed back to the ODI squad with open arms.
“When he spoke to me about his ODI retirement one of the first things I said was that I'd back any decision he made, but I said to him he didn't necessarily have to retire, he could just not play 50-overs for a while,” Mott told British media.
“And I said: 'You could always unretire.'
“That's his decision. It's going to be a World Cup year and we don't play much T20 cricket for a while, but it will be up to him. The more we can get him is great.”
Stokes was also the hero of England's maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019 when he hit an unbeaten 84 in the tense final win over New Zealand.
England defend their 50-over title in India. — Reuters
