×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Hermann powers Warriors to impressive comeback victory

12 November 2022
Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann celebrates scoring a century during day three of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series, Division 1 match against the Rocks at Boland Park on November 12, 2022 in Paarl
Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann celebrates scoring a century during day three of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series, Division 1 match against the Rocks at Boland Park on November 12, 2022 in Paarl
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Jordan Hermann powered the Dafabet Warriors to a seven-wicket victory against Gbets Rocks in Division One’s opening match as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series continued on Saturday.

Chasing 370 runs on Day 3, Jordan Herman scored an unbeaten 187 not out off 281 balls (23 boundaries and five maximums) to steer the Warriors to a comfortable victory.

Hermann powered to a good start with fellow opener, Wihan Lubbe (78 off 167) in their 193-run partnership that turned around things for the visitors in Paarl.

After the departure of Lubbe, followed by Lesiba Ngoepe (15), and Matthew Breetzke (28), Hermann found Rudi Second and the pair shared 71-runs.

Second smashed an unbeaten 50 off 44 to take Warriors over the line in the only uninterrupted Division One encounter.

For the past two days, no play has been held in Bloemfontein between ITEC Knights and North West Dragons as rain continues to pour around the country.

The Momentum Multiply Titans are 140/6, trailing the Six Gun Grill Western Province by 188 runs in another rain-interrupted match in Tshwane.

Meanwhile, in Division Two, Northern Cape Heat and Limpopo Impalas claimed impressive victories over Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Mpumalanga Rhinos, respectively. — Cricket SA

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read