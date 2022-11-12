Jordan Hermann powered the Dafabet Warriors to a seven-wicket victory against Gbets Rocks in Division One’s opening match as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series continued on Saturday.
Hermann powers Warriors to impressive comeback victory
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Jordan Hermann powered the Dafabet Warriors to a seven-wicket victory against Gbets Rocks in Division One’s opening match as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series continued on Saturday.
Chasing 370 runs on Day 3, Jordan Herman scored an unbeaten 187 not out off 281 balls (23 boundaries and five maximums) to steer the Warriors to a comfortable victory.
Hermann powered to a good start with fellow opener, Wihan Lubbe (78 off 167) in their 193-run partnership that turned around things for the visitors in Paarl.
After the departure of Lubbe, followed by Lesiba Ngoepe (15), and Matthew Breetzke (28), Hermann found Rudi Second and the pair shared 71-runs.
Second smashed an unbeaten 50 off 44 to take Warriors over the line in the only uninterrupted Division One encounter.
For the past two days, no play has been held in Bloemfontein between ITEC Knights and North West Dragons as rain continues to pour around the country.
The Momentum Multiply Titans are 140/6, trailing the Six Gun Grill Western Province by 188 runs in another rain-interrupted match in Tshwane.
Meanwhile, in Division Two, Northern Cape Heat and Limpopo Impalas claimed impressive victories over Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Mpumalanga Rhinos, respectively. — Cricket SA
