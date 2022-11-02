Former Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa was on Wednesday appointed Proteas interim head coach for the three-match Test tour of Australia in December and January.
Born in Gqeberha and raised in King William’s Town (Qonce), where he attended Dale College, Maketa is the SA A coach and National Academy head and will guide the national side through their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
SA find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.
The 42-year-old steps into the role after being part of SA’s most recent Test tour of England, where he worked as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.
He also served as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017 to 2019.
“We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia.
“He is a familiar face to the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as an assistant coach,” Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.
“Mali knows most of the players well; they know him too; and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket SA felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series for the Proteas.
“We would like to wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support, and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.”
Maketa takes Proteas Test reins as interim coach
Image: LEE WARREN/ GALLO IMAGES
Former Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa was on Wednesday appointed Proteas interim head coach for the three-match Test tour of Australia in December and January.
Born in Gqeberha and raised in King William’s Town (Qonce), where he attended Dale College, Maketa is the SA A coach and National Academy head and will guide the national side through their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
SA find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.
The 42-year-old steps into the role after being part of SA’s most recent Test tour of England, where he worked as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.
He also served as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017 to 2019.
“We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia.
“He is a familiar face to the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as an assistant coach,” Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.
“Mali knows most of the players well; they know him too; and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket SA felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series for the Proteas.
“We would like to wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support, and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “Malibongwe has earned respect and acclaim as a coach and a leader.
“This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to ingratiate himself into any system and assure continuity.
“As no stranger to the Proteas setup, I am confident that he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running.”
Tour of Australia fixtures:
December 17-21: Australia vs SA, The Gabba, Brisbane
December 26-30: Australia vs SA, MCG, Melbourne
January 4-8: Australia vs SA, SCG, Sydney. — Cricket SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer