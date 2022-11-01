Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said.
India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from November 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.
The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches. India are now in Australia for the T20 World Cup.
“Nobody requested to be rested, the selectors have reports on load management to decide which players need rest. We're in constant touch with the team management and medical team,” Sharma told reporters.
Sharma said India's injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be risked in the Test series in Bangladesh as they look to have him fully fit before Australia tour India early next year.
Bumrah failed to make the World Cup squad due to a flare-up of a back injury.
“The NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team is looking after him very well, he'll definitely be involved against Australia but we're being cautious when it comes to the Bangladesh tour,” Sharma said. — Reuters
Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said.
India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from November 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.
The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches. India are now in Australia for the T20 World Cup.
“Nobody requested to be rested, the selectors have reports on load management to decide which players need rest. We're in constant touch with the team management and medical team,” Sharma told reporters.
Sharma said India's injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be risked in the Test series in Bangladesh as they look to have him fully fit before Australia tour India early next year.
Bumrah failed to make the World Cup squad due to a flare-up of a back injury.
“The NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team is looking after him very well, he'll definitely be involved against Australia but we're being cautious when it comes to the Bangladesh tour,” Sharma said. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer