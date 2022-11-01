Brevis breaks multiple records in Titans’ win over Knights

Dewald Brevis broke multiple records on his way to 162 runs off 57 balls as he helped the Titans secure a 41-run victory over the Knights in their CSA T20 Challenge match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday afternoon.
The Knights managed to score 230 for the loss of nine wickets in their chase of the Titans’ mammoth total of 271 for three.
Brevis put on a masterclass in T20 batting.
Eighty percent of his runs (130) came from boundaries, 13 fours and 13 sixes.
The encounter also saw a new record coming to life.
The Titans and the Knights now share the record for the most runs in a T20 match.
The two sides scored a combined 502 runs.
The Knights won the toss and asked the Titans to bat first, a challenge Brevis and Jiveshan Pillay took head-on.
The pair were in a belligerent mood and gave the Titans a dream start as they cruised to a 50-run partnership in just 3.4 overs.
Pillay played the role of the foil to Brevis’ aggression and the duo saw the Titans through the power play overs unscathed.
The Titans were on 63 for no wickets after the power play.
In the next over, Brevis registered the fastest 50 to be scored at JB Marks Oval.
The 19-year-old needed only 18 deliveries to score a scintillating 55 runs.
Brevis went past Loots Bosman’s record.
Bosman had previously held the record for the fastest 100 in the CSA T20 Challenge.
His century came off 41 balls.
Brevis’ century came off 38 deliveries and was also the fourth fastest 100 in T20 cricket.
After 13.4 overs, Brevis and Pillay broke another record by registering the highest first-wicket partnership in the CSA T20 Challenge.
The previous record was 172.
Brevis and Pillay’s partnership was 179 runs.
Two deliveries after making history, Pillay reached his half-century off 44 deliveries.
A delivery later, Pillay was dismissed by Aubrey Swanepoel trying to clear the fielder at the deep square boundary.
Shortly after Donovan Ferreira’s arrival, Brevis broke another record.
Quinton de Kock had previously held the record for the highest individual score in the CSA T20 Challenge with 126 runs.
Brevis reached 128 off 45 deliveries.
After 17.4 overs, Brevis and Ferreira broke the record for the highest team score in the CSA T20 Challenge as they brought their total up to 232 for one wicket.
A relentless Ferreira fell on the next delivery as he was dismissed by Migael Pretorius for an excellent 33 from 15.
At the close of the 19th over, Brevis brought up his 150 and entered into the top 10 of the most runs in T20 cricket.
Brevis eventually fell after 19.3 overs.
With his 162, he became the third-highest individual scorer in T20, joining former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza in the position. — SuperSport.com
Brevis breaks multiple records in Titans’ win over Knights
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
