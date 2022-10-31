Unbowed Warriors shift focus to four-day campaign

Dafabet Warriors T20 captain Wihan Lubbe says their disappointing, early exit from the CSA T20 Challenge is not all bad because they now gain a few extra days to prepare for the start of their red ball campaign.
The Eastern Province side ended their season-opening tournament with a victory, only their second in this year’s competition, to go with three losses and two no-result encounters against the Knights and Western Province.
The new, youthful Warriors outfit, who were led for the first time by Lubbe, struggled to find their feet in the rain-affected tournament, and despite some good performances were unable to convert those into wins.
However, their attention now turns to the longer format as they head to the Winelands to face The Rocks in Paarl in their first CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash of the season.
“We will take a day or two off before getting back into it by the end of the week,” Lubbe said.
“We will be preparing for a title run this year, having come second last year, narrowly missing out to the Titans last year.
“We have a strong four-day team, and we held onto most of the guys we had in that campaign last year.”
Speaking about their T20 performances in Potchefstroom, Lubbe said their aim was to qualify for the semifinals.
However, the left-handed opening batsman believes they did not give themselves enough of a chance.
“Our campaign was a bit staggered.
“We were in a good position against the Knights, but then the weather held us back, and similarly against WP, where we felt we had a good chance, but the rain came.
“We cannot control that, it forced us to be a bit staggered and we never managed to get some momentum and go on a run.
“We are still very happy with the way some aspects of the tournament went.
“The bowlers were brilliant for us throughout the tournament, and they showed that again when, after a good start from a strong North West batting line-up, they came back nicely and won the game for us.
“So there are a lot of positives. Even though we didn’t qualify, we will take the positives and momentum into the four-day cricket,” Lubbe said.
HeraldLIVE
Unbowed Warriors shift focus to four-day campaign
Sports reporter
Image: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
