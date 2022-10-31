Proteas not looking too far head, Markram says

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram said there were still important battles to be won and they were not too focused on what happened beyond the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup.
The Proteas moved into pole position in Group 2 after a nail-biting five-wicket victory over India on Sunday, the result ensuring that SA would need at least one win from their remaining two matches against Pakistan on Thursday and the Netherlands to advance to the final four.
Markram was one of the shining lights in the Proteas’ pursuit of the modest 134-run target set by India, as he chalked up 52 in a match-winning 76-run partnership with David Miller (59 not out), to steer the Proteas home.
However, it was the SA bowlers who set the tone for the match, producing some fine fast bowling on a surface that made them feel at home as they exploited its pace and bounce to good effect.
Markram said as a batsman he was happy they would not play any further matches in Perth, but he did not believe his fast-bowling colleagues would necessarily share those sentiments.
“A lot of credit has to go to both bowling attacks because you can get carried away with the lengths you hit and end up giving away freebies, but neither attack gave away those freebies and executed their plans well, making life difficult for the batters,” Markram said.
Asked if it felt they had one foot in the semifinals after that victory over India, Markram said: “To be honest, I am not even too sure what the log looks like.
“It has been such a rush over these first few games, and with the first one being washed out, so if we are on top of the group, that is a good thing.
“However, we are not viewing it as having a foot in the door just yet, we still have a massive game against Pakistan and the Netherlands after that.”
Markram, who went through his own dip in form before his game picked up again, said they were still 100% behind captain Temba Bavuma and backed him to come good.
“Every player goes through these form slumps, and with the games so close together, it may seem worse than it actually is.
“The whole team, as well as management, has been there for Temba, ideas about his ability have not changed, we know his ability and what role he plays, not only with the bat but from a leadership point of view.
“I think I can speak on behalf of the team when I say that we are there for him, supporting him — it happens to everyone, and it is always just one knock away,” he said.
