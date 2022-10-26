Rain washes out New Zealand-Afghanistan clash at T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points.

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left last year's runners-up New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the Black Caps having beaten champions and hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener last Saturday.

Afghanistan, who lost to England in their first match, remain bottom of the group on one point.

Third-placed England earlier suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in the first match of the double-header at the MCG, with rain cutting the match short and leaving the English short of their par score calculated by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Rain could yet influence the standings in Group 1, with a poor weather forecast on Friday in Melbourne where Australia play England after Ireland meet Afghanistan at the MCG.