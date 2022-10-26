Asked how important this match was from a momentum-building point of view, Ngidi said every match carried a degree of importance for teams looking to win.
Proteas taking no prisoners — Ngidi
Strike bowlers aim to go hard at Bangladesh at T20 World Cup, says SA speedster
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
The Proteas strike bowlers will come hard at the Bangladesh top order in their ICC T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday, speedster Lungi Ngidi said.
The 26-year-old said Bangladesh were not to be taken lightly, having beaten the Proteas in an ODI series in SA in March, and were a tough team that could beat any side on their day.
However, the right-arm seamer, who took 2/20 in their last encounter against Zimbabwe, said the Proteas had plans to produce a positive result in what would be a tricky assignment.
The Tigers are at the summit of Group 2 after their victory over the Netherlands, while SA occupy the third spot after their rain-affected no-result match in Hobart saw them share the spoils with their continental neighbours.
Asked how important this match was from a momentum-building point of view, Ngidi said every match carried a degree of importance for teams looking to win.
“All the points you get are important, and as a team, we have wrapped our heads around having to win everything to give ourselves the best chance to qualify for the semis,” Ngidi said at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Bangladesh possess a particularly fierce top order who can take the game away from any opponents and Ngidi knows taking early wickets will be key to stemming any momentum their opponents will look to build.
“The last time we played Bangladesh their batsmen came out pretty aggressively against us, we are very cognisant of that fact and we will be targeting their top order.
“As a Proteas bowling unit, we are definitely looking to cut off the head of the snake, which is to take out their top order and restrict them to as low a total as possible,” he said.
Ngidi does not believe that the single point from their opening match should be seen in a negative light, as it put them in a better position this time than they were in the same tournament in 2021.
“Everybody is talking about it in a negative sense. But It is one more point than we had at the last tournament.
“From here on in, we have to win all our games, that is the only mindset we have and we will carry on with that,” he said.
The Proteas are armed with a quartet of exciting fast bowlers, which includes Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.
Ngidi said that having a clearly defined role within the side made their job as bowlers a lot easier.
“It really does make your job a lot easier.
“It is difficult when you have two seamers who have to do everything, whereas we probably have three or four, and everyone is probably better at something than someone else, so we can always turn to someone else if things aren’t going well,” the Titans man said.
