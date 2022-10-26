Dolphins claim emphatic bonus-point win over Warriors
A destructive team performance, led by Hollywoodbets Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman’s five-for, was enough to condemn the Dafabet Warriors to their second loss of the CSA T20 Challenge as they slumped to a 123-run defeat in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
A sparkling 91 runs off 49 deliveries from opener Grant Roelofsen, who batted for almost 17 overs, helped the Dolphins post an above-par 191 for four in their 20 overs...
Dolphins claim emphatic bonus-point win over Warriors
Sports reporter
A destructive team performance, led by Hollywoodbets Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman’s five-for, was enough to condemn the Dafabet Warriors to their second loss of the CSA T20 Challenge as they slumped to a 123-run defeat in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
A sparkling 91 runs off 49 deliveries from opener Grant Roelofsen, who batted for almost 17 overs, helped the Dolphins post an above-par 191 for four in their 20 overs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer