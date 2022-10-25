If Quinny fires, SA can go all the way

Head coach Mark Boucher is confident the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock is able to sustain his swashbuckling attacking play for the duration of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Left-handed De Kock was in sublime form in SA’s opening match against Zimbabwe, crashing the ball to the boundary on nine occasions while making 47 runs in a rain-affected contest.
Unfortunately for the Proteas, incessant rain had the final say and the match was declared a no-result with SA on the cusp of victory.
If De Kock continues in this vein and receives support from his fellow top-order players, SA could become a real threat to their opponents at this tournament.
Boucher pointed to the tough conditions faced by the batsmen in the opener in Hobart and commended De Kock for how he approached the run chase.
“In a competition like this, guys can tense up a bit, so it is very good [to see him bat the way he did].
“Quinny had a moment where he actually went out and just played the free-flowing game that we know he can.
“If he comes off, he can be very dangerous.
“I am happy for him to get a start like that and hopefully he can continue with that confidence and freedom because I think that is when we get the best out of him,” Boucher said.
After the disappointment of the opener, every match now becomes a must-win affair if SA are to give themselves the best chance of making the semifinals.
The Proteas play Bangladesh in Sydney on Thursday.
Boucher warned that the Tigers, who won their opening match against the Netherlands, should not be underestimated and that SA would need to execute their game plan down to the finest detail to prevail.
“We have to win all our games now. World Cups are cut-throat and we are going to a different venue now.
“Hopefully, the rain stays away and we can get some good cricket in and showcase our skills.
“T20 cricket on [any given day], you can have one or two guys come off and that can be the win for you.
“We believe that we’ve got some good quality bowlers and batters that can give us quite a few different chances of coming off and I am sure Bangladesh feel the same thing.”
On conditions in Sydney, Boucher said the team had a good idea of how the venue could play, having watched the thrilling India vs Pakistan clash earlier in the competition.
“A lot of our guys have played at Sydney before, so we sort of know what conditions we are going to get there and we know the boundary sizes as well and we have prepared for that accordingly,” the former wicketkeeper said.
HeraldLIVE
If Quinny fires, SA can go all the way
Boucher says De Kock’s free-flowing attacking play could prove decisive at World Cup
Sports reporter
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images
Head coach Mark Boucher is confident the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock is able to sustain his swashbuckling attacking play for the duration of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Left-handed De Kock was in sublime form in SA’s opening match against Zimbabwe, crashing the ball to the boundary on nine occasions while making 47 runs in a rain-affected contest.
Unfortunately for the Proteas, incessant rain had the final say and the match was declared a no-result with SA on the cusp of victory.
If De Kock continues in this vein and receives support from his fellow top-order players, SA could become a real threat to their opponents at this tournament.
Boucher pointed to the tough conditions faced by the batsmen in the opener in Hobart and commended De Kock for how he approached the run chase.
“In a competition like this, guys can tense up a bit, so it is very good [to see him bat the way he did].
“Quinny had a moment where he actually went out and just played the free-flowing game that we know he can.
“If he comes off, he can be very dangerous.
“I am happy for him to get a start like that and hopefully he can continue with that confidence and freedom because I think that is when we get the best out of him,” Boucher said.
After the disappointment of the opener, every match now becomes a must-win affair if SA are to give themselves the best chance of making the semifinals.
The Proteas play Bangladesh in Sydney on Thursday.
Boucher warned that the Tigers, who won their opening match against the Netherlands, should not be underestimated and that SA would need to execute their game plan down to the finest detail to prevail.
“We have to win all our games now. World Cups are cut-throat and we are going to a different venue now.
“Hopefully, the rain stays away and we can get some good cricket in and showcase our skills.
“T20 cricket on [any given day], you can have one or two guys come off and that can be the win for you.
“We believe that we’ve got some good quality bowlers and batters that can give us quite a few different chances of coming off and I am sure Bangladesh feel the same thing.”
On conditions in Sydney, Boucher said the team had a good idea of how the venue could play, having watched the thrilling India vs Pakistan clash earlier in the competition.
“A lot of our guys have played at Sydney before, so we sort of know what conditions we are going to get there and we know the boundary sizes as well and we have prepared for that accordingly,” the former wicketkeeper said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer