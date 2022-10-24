Old Grey claim second consecutive EP T20 crown
Provincial playoff beckons for shot to play in CSA Community Cup
Tavcor Suzuki Old Grey Cricket Club will once again have the opportunity to play for a place at the national club championships after claiming the EP Premier League T20 competition crown for the second consecutive year on Sunday.
The Mount Croix-based side beat TAL Gelvandale Cricket Club by six wickets inside 15 overs to earn the right to play in the provincial playoff against the Border and newly added Kei regions for a spot at the CSA Community T20 Cup on dates yet to be confirmed...
