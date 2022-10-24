×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

England's Wood says he can still bowl faster after record spell

By Reuters - 24 October 2022
Mark Wood of England
Mark Wood of England
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England bowler Mark Wood said he can still bowl faster after clocking speeds of 154km/h in their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Wood bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, averaging 149km/h as he dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar and Australians Shaun Tait and Brett Lee are the only bowlers to have surpassed the 100 miles per hour (160.9km/h) mark.

“I don't think I'm in their bracket,” Wood told reporters.

“Though I've got more consistently high pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully, I can keep that going,” added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month's series against Pakistan.

“I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding.

“The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker.”

England next face Ireland on Wednesday. — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read