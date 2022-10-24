De Kock’s blitz for Proteas in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe

Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed South Africa victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday and both teams ended up sharing the points.

The Proteas were comfortably chasing a reduced target of 64 off seven overs after the match was already reduced to nine overs per side due to rain, and made an electric start with De Kock smashing 23 in the first over.

Play was briefly stopped due to rain but De Kock picked up where he left off, accelerating to a brutal 18-ball 47. However the next interruption after three overs proved to be the final one with South Africa needing only 13 runs to seal victory.

Having elected to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Craig Ervine (2) and Regis Chakabva (8) in the power play and were left reeling at 12-3 before the end of the third over after the in-form Sikandar Raza fell for a duck to Lungi Ngidi.

Sean Williams was run out (1) in the next over before the 53-run partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba brought much-needed stability to a chaotic Zimbabwe innings and helped them post a competitive 79-5.