Peters targets peak fitness after national selection
EP stalwart selected for Proteas Veterans quadrangular series in Pretoria
By AMIR CHETTY - 21 October 2022
Eastern Province veteran cricketer Andre “Hawk” Peters will use the next few weeks to sharpen his skills as he prepares to represent the Over 50s Proteas Veterans in a quadrangular series in November.
The 57-year-old was part of the Eastern Province side that participated in the inaugural edition of the Veterans Cricket Association of SA interprovincial tournament in Johannesburg earlier in October. ..
