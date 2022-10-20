Marco Jansen has been added to a squad that already includes Indian Premier League regulars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, taking the place of the injured Dwaine Pretorius.
“Australia will suit our fast bowlers,” said coach Mark Boucher. “We have got some good pace, some good bounce in our attack, so we need to keep the aggression there.”
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have proven excellent foil and are ranked among the top 10 T20 bowlers by the International Cricket Council.
While there is plenty of cause for optimism, SA go into the tournament with their captain Temba Bavuma out of form.
His lowly strike rate in T20 cricket and failure with the bat in both T20 and One Day Internationals in the warm-up series in India in recent weeks has put question marks over his place in the team.
The 32-year-old also suffered the embarrassment of being overlooked in the auction for the new South African T20 league, which gets under way in January, with none of the six franchises opting to sign him.
Boucher, who is standing down as coach after the tournament, said Bavuma had to find form before the World Cup.
“We'll try to get him back up and running again and get him into the nets and hopefully give him a knock or two before the World Cup starts and see where he is at,” he added.
“He is the captain and we treat him like that.”
The SA squad is: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaard Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Fixtures:
Monday: SA vs Group B Winner, 10am, Hobart
Thursday: SA vs Bangladesh, 5am, Sydney
Sunday, October 30: India vs SA, 1pm, Perth
Thursday, November 3, Pakistan vs SA, 10am, Sydney
Sunday, November 6: SA vs Group A Runner-up, 2am, Adelaide — Reuters
SA bowling attack offers hope of T20 breakthrough
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
With a battery of quick bowling backed up by some formidable batters, SA have the opportunity to finally break their World Cup duck at the Twenty20 tournament in Australia.
SA have a history of failing to deliver at World Cups, progressing no further than the semifinal stage at both the 50-overs event and the T20 version.
In Australia they will hope the potentially destructive batting of Quinton de Kock and David Miller can deliver consistently, while Rilee Rossouw has made a positive return to the team and 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs has emerged as a top prospect.
But it is their highly regarded bowling attack which offers them a real chance of success.
Marco Jansen has been added to a squad that already includes Indian Premier League regulars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, taking the place of the injured Dwaine Pretorius.
“Australia will suit our fast bowlers,” said coach Mark Boucher. “We have got some good pace, some good bounce in our attack, so we need to keep the aggression there.”
Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have proven excellent foil and are ranked among the top 10 T20 bowlers by the International Cricket Council.
While there is plenty of cause for optimism, SA go into the tournament with their captain Temba Bavuma out of form.
His lowly strike rate in T20 cricket and failure with the bat in both T20 and One Day Internationals in the warm-up series in India in recent weeks has put question marks over his place in the team.
The 32-year-old also suffered the embarrassment of being overlooked in the auction for the new South African T20 league, which gets under way in January, with none of the six franchises opting to sign him.
Boucher, who is standing down as coach after the tournament, said Bavuma had to find form before the World Cup.
“We'll try to get him back up and running again and get him into the nets and hopefully give him a knock or two before the World Cup starts and see where he is at,” he added.
“He is the captain and we treat him like that.”
The SA squad is: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaard Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Fixtures:
Monday: SA vs Group B Winner, 10am, Hobart
Thursday: SA vs Bangladesh, 5am, Sydney
Sunday, October 30: India vs SA, 1pm, Perth
Thursday, November 3, Pakistan vs SA, 10am, Sydney
Sunday, November 6: SA vs Group A Runner-up, 2am, Adelaide — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer